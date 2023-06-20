18-wheeler crash blocks traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler crash has blocked traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway at the Windsor Spring Road exit on Tuesday.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:41 p.m.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
There are westbound two lanes are blocked at this time.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
