Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Young Thug - who has been behind bars for more than a year awaiting his massive organized crime trial - has posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

The code - which was sent Friday and sent fans to a countdown clock timed to hit zero on Wednesday - is accompanied by the caption, “Business Is Business.”

The rapper’s last album was released in 2021, and was called “Punk.”

Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions. Earlier this month, a Fulton County deputy was arrested on charges she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a defendant.

Christian Eppinger was severed from the case after deputies seized his attorney’s laptop a week before. Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson, said the state believes his client used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Koren Stanley, a Fulton deputy who was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

A hearing has been set for June 21, and Johnson said he could be charged as a co-conspirator in the incident.

Several of the court-appointed defense attorneys in the trial recently raised concerns about their low wages and extremely high workloads. As a result of the pressure and the trial’s high international profile, the Georgia Public Defender Council raised the attorneys’ $15,000 flat rate to a monthly increase capped $55,000. This came after one of those attorneys, Angela D’Williams, sent a subpoena to the head of the agency in order to discuss the pay.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville is overseeing the RICO trial of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.