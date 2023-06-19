Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina.

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Latest News

Crime scene tape
3 people injured in shooting outside business on Wheeler Road
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
The bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin...
Band of Brothers hosts Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
Richmond County deputies arrest 18-year-old murder suspect