Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Reports: Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A search and rescue mission is underway for a submarine that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, according to reports.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation” when asked about the submarine.

The Boston Coast Guard also told the BBC that a mission to find the submarine was underway.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement to CBS News that its submarine was the subject of the rescue operation.

The submarine is on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage.

It is unclear how many people are on board the submarine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Latest News

A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
Center for African American History, Art & Culture in Aiken.
Aiken hosts weeklong celebration for Juneteenth
The bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin...
Band of Brothers hosts Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
The bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin...
7th annual Augusta Juneteenth celebration