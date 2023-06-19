Local family breeds miniature Scottish Highland Cows

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vanessa Crawford spends a lot of time with her cows.

“It’s everyday, it’s 7 days a week for us,” Crawford says.

For about two years, she’s been taking care of them with her family.

“During COVID, we discovered miniature Scottish Highland cattle, and I personally fell in love with them,” she says.

So, they made the decision to convert their land into a cow farm.

“These cows can be great milk producers, they provide excellent beef, and in addition they’re also great when folks have smaller children on their farm,” she says.

She says Scottish Highland Cow’s personalities and shaggy coats make them popular with kids.

Crawford is also a psychotherapist, and she she uses these cows in her sessions.

“What I discovered is incorporating animals into my practice was something that allows like especially my younger clients to open up easier to me,” Crawford says.

As they prepare to start selling them to the community, Crawford says this whole experience has been worth it. She thinks they’ve been good for her kids.

“We love it, I think it’s a bonding piece for our family as well,” she says.

Crawford plans to continue raising cows. She says they’ll have up to 15 at a time.

If you’re interested in visiting their farm, you can go to their Facebook page to reach out.

