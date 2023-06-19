‘It’s the right thing to do’: Donors give blood in honor of Walmart shooting victim

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Aiken, Shepeard Community Blood Center teamed up with Mercy Church to help the victim from a shooting at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

13-year-old Ashton Rickard received 14 units of blood during her surgeries. Nearly a 100 units of blood were tonight Saturday in her name, saving countless lives like hers.

Without the blood being available the outcome could have been different, leading her family, friends and complete strangers to return the favor.

“You never know when something is going to affect you or your family, Jamie Williams, a blood donor, said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

It’s also the gift that keepings on giving.

“A lot of blood was used to save her life and so in return, that’s what we’re doing,” Richard Chambers, a blood donor, said.

An entire community came out and rolled their sleeves up.

“It’s just a community that loves one another and supports one another,” Chambers said.

The community has come together for Ashton Rickard since she was shot. From food drives, to get well cards and now blood drives, her impact is prevalent on those near and far.

“Every person in this family has been flooded with phone calls asking what can I do? What can I do?”

Kenneth Murphy, Ashton’s uncle and pastor at Mercy Church, says the answer is to pray.

“We’ve had people in all 50 states that have said they would pray and and then also 26 countries,” Murphy said.

It’s strong support for a strong girl. Murphy says #AshtonStrong comes from The Bible.

“Ashton strong,” Murphy said. “I mean, she’s a strong girl. Like I said, she’s an athlete and she’s sassy. And she’s funny. And she’s loved.”

She is loved by so many.

“Ashton, just let you know that we’re proud of you,” Chambers said in a message to Ashton. “We know that you’re making wonderful progress and just keep on doing it.”

