Here’s how you should prepare as high rain brings flood risks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day this week, News 12 is tracking the risk of flooding across the area.

Some may see minor flooding, while others may see a major problem.

One inch of standing water is all it takes to make your car float.

“People definitely should expect for low-lying areas for their car to either get submerged, which creates a real emergent situation, or their car to float away off the road,” said Truck Carlson with Savannah River Keeper.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding, we can expect up to four inches in the next few days and in some areas, maybe even more.

“We could have isolated locations that do pick up higher totals over four inches,” said Hannah-Harding.

When heavy rain comes, those with the Savannah River Keeper try their best to inform the public of the potential safety risks that come with the flooding and weather.

Truck Carlson says one of his biggest tips is to avoid low-lying areas like downtown Augusta near Fifth Street because when Clarks Hill is drained through the spillway all of that water comes down to our area.

“Unfortunately, that affects downtown. It’s a tale of two cities, it really is,” said Carlson.

The biggest concerns are safety on the road and in your home.

Hannah-Harding said: “If you do live in a flood-prone or low-lying area, uh, you can prepare by maybe having sandbags or sand gravel to line your doorways.”

Hannah-Harding says if you’re driving in those heavily flooded areas “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Never try to drive through flood waters because you don’t know what’s beneath them. The road could be completely washed out there could be electricity flowing through that water,” he said.

Even if you don’t anticipate the worst, it’s best to prepare ahead of time to avoid water getting into your home or car.

“Even parking in the middle of Broad Street versus parking where you have a dip where that sidewalk curve meets the road,” he said.

