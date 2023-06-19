Gas prices drop in S.C., rise in Ga. over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, Georgia’s average gas price has slightly increased, while South Carolina’s price decreased, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price has increased three cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.30, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average has decreased by four cents making the price $3.29.

Georgia’s average gas price is 28 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average gas price in South Carolina has dropped four cents over the past week to the price of $3.15, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price average also decreased to the price of $3.23, five cents less than last week.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 43 cents below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is currently at $3.58.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.