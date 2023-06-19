First Alert Issued | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a dry and warmer weekend temps will fall back to the low 80s and upper 70s this week. An upper-level low is likely to form to our west becoming cut off from the main system and stalling over the Southeast. Showers and storms are expected to start Monday and last through the end of the week. In total some locations could receive between 2″-4 inches of rainfall and minor flooding will be possible.

Tonight we’ll stay on the dryer side and mild in Augusta with an isolated shower or storm in our southern counties. Temps tonight are expected to fall to the upper 60s and low 70s across the region.

We’ll start your Monday dry but showers quickly move in later in the morning and going into the afternoon. A few strong storms could develop for areas along and south of I-20. Areas south of the interstate have been placed under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms. While the tornado threat looks to remain south of the viewing area we could have a few thunderstorms produce a few strong wind gusts and small hail.

Monday's Severe Outlook (wrdw)

Highs for Juneteenth are only expected to reach the mid to lower 80s. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight with the severe threat going down after sunset.

Storm chances will remain high as a developing area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jet stream. Systems that do this usually meander for a little bit and take their time to exit a region. This will be no different for us as the showers and storms are expected to last through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at this time.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Friday. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″-4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains.

2-4+ inches of rain will be possible across the CSRA by Saturday (wrdw)

With high rain chances this week temperatures are expected to remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. As we get closer to next weekend there remains uncertainty about the positions of the cut-off low, if it moves further to the north and east rain chances could go back down but along can still change so be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates!

