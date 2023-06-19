Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demands additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down after being falsely accused of shoplifting bottles of water, is asking for an additional arrest in connection with her son’s murder case.

On a social media post, Coley Cole said the following:

Cole is calling for the arrest of Rick Chow’s son, Andy Chow, and adds Andy Chow chased Cyrus from the gas station property and down Springtree Drive before Rick Chow allegedly shot the 14-year-old in the back.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Rick Chow, owner of the Shell gas station on Parklane Road has been charged with murder and remains behind bars.

Deputies and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office commented on the possibility of additional charges for the convenience store owner.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Latest News

Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler...
3 people injured in shooting outside business on Wheeler Road
The bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin...
Band of Brothers hosts Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
Richmond County deputies arrest 18-year-old murder suspect
Lincoln County shootings sends 1 person to hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial