Band of Brothers hosts Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Band of Brothers Augusta will be hosting the Garden City’s seventh annual Juneteenth celebration at the Common from noon to 9 p.m. Monday.

As noon approached, the bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin at the Augusta Common.

Although rain had been falling earlier and was still possible through the afternoon, the event was set up to take place, rain or shine.

While Band of Brothers has been a part of the celebration in previous years, this will be its first year receiving city support in the form of $20,000 for this year’s event, as well as a $3,500 cover for security fees.

This includes a number of vendors and performances from Goodie Mob, The Red Sample and more.

While cloudy weather and rain are a part of the forecast, the group has publicly stated that due to the size of the event, there is no contingency for rain.

Over the weekend, Augusta Juneteenth’s Facebook page posted the following comment: “We are well aware of the “predicted” weather forecast. We cannot control what Mother Earth decides to do or not do. Due to the size of our festival, we do NOT have a contingency for rain nor do we have a make-up day. We will make do with whatever opportunity the universe gives us. Bring an umbrella and tarp to cover your belongings if that will ease your mind, but we are moving forward as planned to enjoy a beautiful day regardless!!”

Several Juneteenth celebrations were held over the weekend, but Augusta’s is on the day itself. And Aiken has a week of celebrations ahead .

