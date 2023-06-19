Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken hosts weeklong celebration for Juneteenth

Juneteenth is Monday, but preparations are being made for it over the weekend across the CSRA.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While Juneteenth comes along one day a year, Aiken is hosting a weeklong celebration of emancipation.

On Monday, the Center for African American History, Art & Culture is opening its doors to the community to tour its historic building, for a historic reason.

JUNETEENTH IN AIKEN:

Juneteenth was first recognized as a national holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

That was the same year the center opened.

The day celebrates African American heritage by honoring the enforcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in 1865.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Now 158 years later, the center is using the day as a time of reflection, looking back on the deep history of African Americans heritage in the area. Juneteenth is just another day to build upon center’s groundwork started three years ago.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

MORE | ‘We embraced each other’: Descendants of slaves and slave owners come together

