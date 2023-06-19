Aiken hosts weeklong celebration for Juneteenth

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While Juneteenth comes along one day a year, Aiken is hosting a weeklong celebration of emancipation.

On Monday, the Center for African American History, Art & Culture is opening its doors to the community to tour its historic building, for a historic reason.

JUNETEENTH IN AIKEN:

At the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture 120 York St. NE , Aiken: Juneteenth Paint and Sip - June 20; Freedom Day Cocktails and Conversations - June 21; Juneteenth Greek Night - June 22; Juneteenth Movie Night - June 23

At Founders Park in Aiken: Juneteenth Festival at Founders Park - June 24, noon to 2 p.m.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a national holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

That was the same year the center opened.

The day celebrates African American heritage by honoring the enforcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in 1865.

Now 158 years later, the center is using the day as a time of reflection, looking back on the deep history of African Americans heritage in the area. Juneteenth is just another day to build upon center’s groundwork started three years ago.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

