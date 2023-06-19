Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Latest News

The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas