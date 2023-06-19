3 people injured in shooting outside business on Wheeler Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least three people were injured in a shooting Monday morning on Wheeler Road,m according to authorities.

It happened at the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler Road, just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a silver sedan pulled into the parking lot, then one of the occupants exited the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with two people standing in the parking lot.

Both parties then began firing guns at each other and the two people in the parking lot were both struck at least once and fled the scene on foot to Hazel Street, deputies said.

It was later learned an occupant of the vehicle arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The scene of the shooting was calm by 1:45 p.m.

A dark sport utility vehicle with a shattered back window was being towed away, while someone was sweeping the pavement.

The shooting is part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

