Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 people injured in shooting outside business on Wheeler Road

Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler...
Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler Road.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least three people were injured in a shooting Monday morning on Wheeler Road,m according to authorities.

It happened at the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler Road, just before 11 a.m.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a silver sedan pulled into the parking lot, then one of the occupants exited the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with two people standing in the parking lot.

Both parties then began firing guns at each other and the two people in the parking lot were both struck at least once and fled the scene on foot to Hazel Street, deputies said.

It was later learned an occupant of the vehicle arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The scene of the shooting was calm by 1:45 p.m.

A dark sport utility vehicle with a shattered back window was being towed away, while someone was sweeping the pavement.

The shooting is part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Latest News

The bounce houses and vendors were set up and ready for the Juneteenth celebration to begin...
Band of Brothers hosts Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
Richmond County deputies arrest 18-year-old murder suspect
Lincoln County shootings sends 1 person to hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial