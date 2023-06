AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a murder case, according to authorities.

According to jail records, Vinston Moultrie, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.