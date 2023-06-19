Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 person in hospital after Father’s Day shooting in Lincolnton

1 person in hospital after Father’s Day shooting in Lincolnton
1 person in hospital after Father’s Day shooting in Lincolnton(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot during an incident that happened on Father’s Day, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Sunday, around 8:54 p.m. 911 received a call about being shot at a residence on Firetower Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find one gunshot victim, who was then taken to Doctor’s Hospital, according to authorities.

Deputies say they spoke with a witness on the scene who stated two black men arrived on the scene, shot the victim, and fled the scene in a brown and gray Ford F150. The witness was unsure what direction they went in, deputies say.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, authorities say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy
29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Law enforcement agencies respond to officer involved shooting in McCormick County

Latest News

14 units of blood went to Ashton Rickard during her surgeries
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Donors give blood in honor of Walmart shooting victim
It's the first time descendants of A.H Stephens and Eliza Stephens have come together
A Service of Forgiveness and Reconciliation
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
Law enforcement agencies respond to officer involved shooting in McCormick County
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 100