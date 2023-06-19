1 person in hospital after Father’s Day shooting in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot during an incident that happened on Father’s Day, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Sunday, around 8:54 p.m. 911 received a call about being shot at a residence on Firetower Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find one gunshot victim, who was then taken to Doctor’s Hospital, according to authorities.

Deputies say they spoke with a witness on the scene who stated two black men arrived on the scene, shot the victim, and fled the scene in a brown and gray Ford F150. The witness was unsure what direction they went in, deputies say.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, authorities say.

