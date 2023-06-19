Submit Photos/Videos
Driver arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard

1 arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard
1 arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard(Arizona's Family)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal crash that killed one person back in March, according to authorities.

Authorities say Tiquaya Cain, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the wreck that happened on March 30.

MORE | 29-year-old killed in traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Lamarquez Benning, 20, of Augusta, was traveling south on Peach Orchard Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle entering the roadway from a parking lot.

Benning was pronounced dead on the scene at 1 p.m.

Cain was charged with homicide by vehicle, entering or crossing a roadway and a no seatbelt violation, according to the jail records.

