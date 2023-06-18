Pedestrian killed in accident on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an accident on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Peach Orchard Road at Boykin Road in reference to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian Saturday at 11:08 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital where deputies say he died from his injuries.

We have reached out to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen for more information.

