New details in deadly clash between suspect, McCormick County deputy

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday released more information about an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in McCormick County.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls of a suspicious person around Greenfield Road and Mears Lane. The sheriff’s agency said the calls came in at 7:40 a.m.

Once a deputy arrived, the suspect opened fire at a deputy, who shot back.

A deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The suspect, later identified as Obed Barba, 20, died at the scene. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED says its goal “is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.”

The incident in McCormick County was the 17th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

