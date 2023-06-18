Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Law enforcement agencies respond to officer involved shooting in McCormick County

McCormick County deputies say one person is dead, and the deputy involved is expected to make a full recovery.
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.((WRDW/WAGT))
By Ashley Campbell and Meredith McCoy
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCormick, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to an officer involved shooting Sunday morning near a wooded area.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy first responded to an armed robbery on Mears Lane around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators say the deputy fired back after the suspect shot at them.

They say the suspect did not survive and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

SLED agents stayed at the scene to collect evidence for their investigation.

This is a developing story. News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
Angelika McDonald
GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road
Barnwell cemetery
Barnwell County law leaves graves bare and generic, families say

Latest News

police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 100
14 units of blood went to Ashton Rickard during her surgeries
Blood Drive for Ashton Rickard
76-year-old Ed Hicks is missing
Deputies search for missing 76-year-old Augusta man biking state lines
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road