Law enforcement agencies respond to officer involved shooting in McCormick County

McCormick, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to an officer involved shooting Sunday morning near a wooded area.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy first responded to an armed robbery on Mears Lane around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators say the deputy fired back after the suspect shot at them.

They say the suspect did not survive and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

SLED agents stayed at the scene to collect evidence for their investigation.

