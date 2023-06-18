Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Rain chances staying isolated for Father’s Day with seasonal highs. High rain chances this upcoming week with below average highs.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a mild and muggy start in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy and hazy skies, we will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday afternoon in comparison to yesterday with rain chances around 20%. Overall, a nice Father’s Day is expected with seasonal temps in the low 90s and mostly dry conditions. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly tonight with another disturbance passing through our region.

Storm chances will remain high through most of this upcoming week as an upper-level area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jetstream. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s with muggy conditions Monday through Friday. We are monitoring the threat for minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall as we could end up seeing between 2-5 inches of rainfall by Friday afternoon. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at this time. There is also the chance for some strong to severe storms for Juneteenth tomorrow. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
Angelika McDonald
GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
42-year-old man killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road
Barnwell cemetery
Barnwell County law leaves graves bare and generic, families say

Latest News

MOSTLY DRY FATHERS DAY
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Isolated Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Isolated Storms This Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Isolated Storms This Weekend
Anthony's 5pm Forecast: 6/16