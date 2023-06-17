Submit Photos/Videos
Vaughn Taylor reflects on tournament and the future of pro golf

The 13th annual Vaughn Taylor Championship was filled with exciting moments brought to us by junior golfers who traveled from all over North America.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 13th annual Vaughn Taylor Championship was filled with exciting moments brought to us by junior golfers who traveled from all over North America.

The desire to win and powerful emotions were on full display at Bartram Trail.

News 12′s Nick Proto and Dan Booth up with Taylor to discuss a variety of different topics, including the four local players who qualified for his tournament this year and his thoughts on the merger taking the world of golf by storm.

See the highlights above.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

