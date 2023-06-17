New reactor at Plant Vogtle hits fresh snag, another delay

WAYNESBORO - After a new problem has cropped up, the already behind-schedule commercial operation of a new reactor at Plant Vogtle has been delayed for at least another month.

A couple of weeks ago, Unit 3 at the plant reached 100% capacity, and officials say Unit 4 should be ready to run in a few months.

But now there’s a new problem.

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 control room, February 2023. (Contributed)

Georgia Power Co. said Friday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle has a problem in the hydrogen system that is used to cool its main electrical generator. The company now estimates the reactor will begin reliably sending electricity to the grid in July, missing the most recent deadline of June.

The generator is not part of the reactor itself. It’s in a separate building, where steam from the heat created by fission in the nuclear reactor is piped to spin a turbine, generating up to 1,100 megawatts of electricity.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said the problem was a degraded seal. The reactor has been shut down while repairs are made.

Plant Vogtle timeline (Contributed)

The reactor has already hit full power output as part of its testing, which Georgia Power said Friday was 95% complete. But the utility said commercial operation could be put off again if other problems develop.

Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle are the first new reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States. The first two reactors have been generating electricity at Vogtle for decades.

Vogtle, which is seven years behind schedule, has seen the cost that its owners will pay double to more than $31 billion. That doesn’t include $3.7 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to almost $35 billion.

Any delay is likely to add to those costs.

Plant Vogtle (Georgia Power)

In Georgia, almost every electric customer will pay for Vogtle. Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost and elected public service commissioners have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month for residential customers as soon as the third unit begins generating power.

A July operation date means that increase would hit bills in August, two months after residential customers see a $16-a-month increase to pay for higher fuel costs. Georgia Power also raised rates by 2.5% in January after commissioners approved a separate three-year rate plan. Increases of 4.5% will follow in 2024 and 2025 under that plan.

Commissioners will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs of Vogtle, including the fourth reactor.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.