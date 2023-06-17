Submit Photos/Videos
Midville bust yields arrest in Glascock County robbery

By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and GBI executed a search warrant Friday night.

The warrant was executed at 6 p.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Highway 56 South for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.  

The warrant was in reference to more than a dozen commercial armed robberies through several surrounding counties, and two suspects were taken into custody, according to Burke County deputies.

According to Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley, one of those suspects was Cordell Cobb, who was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Gibson Mini Mart. Cobb was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Kelley.

“It is also believed that Mr. Cobb is connected to multiple other robberies across Georgia,” Kelley said on Facebook.

It’s unclear who the other arrested suspect was.

Additional details may come later from the GBI, according to deputies.

