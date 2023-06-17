Submit Photos/Videos
Lumpkin Road shooting leaves 1 dead

42-year-old James Brinson identified after fatal Saturday morning shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person dead this morning.

At 8:06 a.m., Deputies say they responded to the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road regarding a shooting, upon arrival, finding one person had been shot at least once.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim, 42-year-old James Brinson, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was eventually pronounced dead at 8:43 a.m.

They say an autopsy is scheduled for Brinson.

While this investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

