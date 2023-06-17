Deputies search for missing 76-year-old Augusta man biking state lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta man who is missing after not arriving at his destination on a cross-state bike journey.

Deputies say three weeks ago on May 27th, 76-year-old Ed Hicks left his residence on Brighton Circle in Augusta, after telling his family he was going to stay with his son in Northport, Alabama.

They say Hicks was last seen by Jefferson County deputies three days later on May 30th, traveling on Highway 1 near Clarks Mill Road pushing a black bicycle with a black poodle in the basket.

Richmond County says that Jefferson County Deputies reported Hicks to be in good health and advised he was continuing to Alabama.

They now say Hicks’ family is reporting that the 76-year-old still has not arrived in Northport, Alabama, wishing to report him missing today.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising on behalf of the Hicks family that he has diabetes and dementia.

According to them, he was last seen wearing a red and black checkered jacket, blue work pants, and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ed Hicks is advised to contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

