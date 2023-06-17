Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a mild and muggy start in the mid to upper 60s with sunny and hazy skies, your Saturday afternoon looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is also the chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and storms. We will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday with afternoon rain chances around 20-30% but overall a nice weekend with seasonal temps is expected. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another disturbance expected to move through our region.

News 12 at 6AM Saturday

Storm chances will remain high through most of next week as an upper-level area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jetstream. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the upper 70s to low 80s with muggy conditions Tuesday through Friday. We are monitoring the threat of minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall as we could end up seeing between 2-5 inches of rainfall by Friday afternoon. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.