Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy
Isaiah Jones, 11, and Ja’Marion Sales, 12
Richmond County deputies locate 11-, 12-year-old boys
Angelika McDonald
GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Traffic accidents kill 2 people across the CSRA

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina