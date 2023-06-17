Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County sheriff has rescinded the deputy status of all the officers in the Waynesboro Police Department except for the police chief.

For a number of years, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has deputized the officers, but he said in a Friday letter to Police Chief Willie Burley that they have lost his trust.

Burley is the only Waynesboro officer to retain his status as a county deputy, according to the letter.

The letter states that it is a follow-up to a conversation that took place between Williams and Burley on Wednesday.

“As you are aware, I deputize municipal officers within the county primarily to build trust and respect, strengthening our resolve to protect the citizens of our community,” Williams wrote. “Unfortunately, some members of your team have broken that trust and respect on multiple occasions.”

To that end, Williams said he was rescinding the deputy status of Waynesboro police officers.

“I will not allow any of them, except you (Chief Burley), to operate outside the jurisdiction of the City of Waynesboro,” Williams wrote. “Any matter pertaining to investigations that may cause them to need work in the county must be vetted by a supervisor and assigned to a deputy to investigate.”

Williams concludes that he has the “utmost respect” for Burley.

“Nevertheless. I cannot allow the behaviors of those persons to conflict with our core values, mission, or creed. The undue embarrassment or damage erodes the public’s confidence in the Burke County Sheriff’s Office,” Williams said.

It’s unclear what prompted the letter.

WRDW obtained a copy of the letter Friday night, and a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirmed its authenticity, She said Williams would have no further comment.

READ THE LETTER:

