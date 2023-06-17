Barnwell County law leaves graves bare and generic, families say

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine visiting loved ones at their gravesite and there’s an empty spot where flowers once were or a hole where a bench used to be.

One woman in Barnwell County says that has become her reality after the county council passed an ordinance about personalized plots.

Carol Wizoreck says her search for the missing items led her to an area behind the Barnwell County Detention Center.

She actually ended up not finding the things she lost, one of which was a vase she placed on her son’s grave when he died in 1987.

“Both sets of flowers, which were only out about, I would say, 30 days, could be 40,” Wizoreck said. “And they were all gone.”

Flowers, angels, benches – all were gone from the graves of Wizorek’s son and husband.

“That’s a part of them” she said. “It becomes a part of who you are. And then they’ve just ripped that away.”

Ripping away what once was.

“At night, you could drive by and the place was lit up. Now you go by and it’s black. It’s like a cemetery, dead,” she said.

It all goes back to an ordinance passed by the Barnwell County Council. Leaders wanted to make it easier for the ground crew to maintain the cemetery.

“If this is beautification, by taking all the flowers and all the lights off, it is not beautifying this,” she said. “It’s not. It makes it look ridiculously empty.”

Empty and painful.

“My daughter’s two children, her only two children, are buried over there. So, yeah, it hurts a lot,” she said.

What hurts the most is the way they went about doing it, she said.

“Not notifying people, you know, telling everybody, ‘Oh, yeah, we put it in the papers,” she said. “Ridiculous because not everybody gets the paper. It seemed a little underhanded.”

The council passed that ordinance late last year but people are just now seeing what it really means.

The county released a statement saying implementing the ordinance is not easy but officials will continue to seek constituency in how they implement the ordinance with respect to the graves of loved ones.

As for all the other items picked up from the graves, it’s all in a pile you saw behind the detention center in Barnwell.

