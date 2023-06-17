Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy
Isaiah Jones, 11, and Ja’Marion Sales, 12
Richmond County deputies locate 11-, 12-year-old boys
Angelika McDonald
GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff strips Waynesboro cops of deputy status
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Traffic accidents kill 2 people across the CSRA

Latest News

FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
The Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act is named after former State Senator Pinckney, who was...
SC state representatives continue to fight for passing of hate crime law
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital
Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash