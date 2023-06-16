What S.C. lawmakers accomplished (and what they didn’t) during session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bills to restrict abortion, toughen bond laws and guarantee teachers get paid time off when they have a baby have all reached Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk this year.

Now, after six months in Columbia, South Carolina’s Legislature has wrapped up most, if not all, of its work for the year.

One thing lawmakers wrapped up and sent to the governor was the state’s nearly $14 billion budget, with raises for state workers and state law enforcement and an increase to the minimum salary for public school teachers.

The Legislature hasn’t totally closed the door on returning here later this year – depending on what the governor vetoes in the budget.

But leaders in the General Assembly say they hope to not have to be back in session until next January.

This was the first year of a two-year session – so any bill that hasn’t become law yet – can be picked up next year.

“We accomplished a lot more than I ever thought we would,” said Rep. Murrell Smith, House speaker.

Let’s look first at what’s now law – or awaiting the governor’s signature.

He signed a new ban on most abortions after around six weeks into a pregnancy – after the state Supreme Court struck down a previous six-week ban in January.

A judge has blocked the enforcement of that new ban for now – with the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a challenge to it later this month.

The Legislature also passed new laws to repeal South Carolina’s certificate of need law – making it easier for hospitals and clinics to build and expand – and to split the Department of Health and Environmental Control into two new state agencies – over public health and environmental services.

Lawmakers finalized two of their top public safety priorities – to reform South Carolina’s bond policies and to criminalize fentanyl trafficking.

The governor also signed a new law that hides from public disclosure the identities of drug manufacturers and pharmacies – if they provide South Carolina the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections.

In education – the General Assembly created a program to give certain families public dollars to send their children to private schools.

Another new law guarantees up to six weeks of paid leave for public school employees – when they welcome a new child to their family.

Lawmakers also finalized the incentives package for Scout Motors to build a plant in Richland County … to provide financial support for kinship caregivers … and to prohibit local bans on tobacco sales while cracking down on those sales to minors.

“We addressed a lot of issues this year. We addressed some controversial issues; we addressed some non-controversial issues. But we tackled the main issues that we wanted to address this year, and I’m proud of that,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

Other bills have progressed – but haven’t gotten to the finish line yet.

Lawmakers have yet to negotiate a compromise on a bill that’s passed both the House and the Senate -- to restrict what can be taught and discussed in South Carolina schools.

Awaiting a debate in the Senate – are bills to enact a hate crimes law in South Carolina … to allow people to carry loaded, concealed guns without a permit or training … and to legalize medical marijuana.

House members have control over a Senate-passed bill to ban citizens of foreign adversaries – like China and Russia – from owning property in South Carolina.

A major priority of Gov. Henry McMaster – to impose tighter penalties on people who illegally possess guns – fell short this year.

Leaders in both chambers say they expect to try to get it done again next year.

