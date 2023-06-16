Submit Photos/Videos
Vaughn Taylor Championship wraps up, names champions

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After three days of navigating the greens and the weather, the boys’ and girls’ champions of the 13th annual Vaughn Taylor Championship have been decided.

At 12 years old, Augusta’s Tyler Newsome is the youngest player in this year’s field.

He finished his tournament by sinking a long putt on the 9th green ending at 11 over.

On seven, after a solid approach shot putting him in the range of the cup, Nathan Martin Wrapped up the hole with a two-putt par.

MORE | Brother-sister duo compete in Vaughn Taylor Championship

Martin finished six shots back of the lead at one over.

The battle to decide the boys’ champion came down to the final hole.

On 18, Mateo Desmond was a man on a mission.

He shot a 66 in the final round, helping him catapult into the lead at five under.

Two groups later, Duluth, Ga.’s Sahish Reddy had an opportunity to force a playoff, but his putt has a little bit too much on it.

So, Mateo Desmond won his first AJGA event.

MORE | Vaughn Taylor Championship moves to Bartram Trail Golf Club

“It was a tricky course. It’s tight off the tee, that’s where I struggled the first couple of days, but I finally put in some work here on the range this morning, and got the driver sorted out, and that’s where today’s round came from,” said Mateo Desmond.

On the girls’ side, Lucy Yuan dominated the field all week long by finishing eight shots clear of the rest of the field.

At eight under, the San Diego native put her back-to-back second-place finishes in the rearview mirror, claiming the top spot.

“I’m just really grateful for this opportunity and this experience. I came into this tournament not knowing anyone in the field, but I came out of this week making some new friends and I’m happy about that. I’ll probably see them in my future summer events,” said Lucy Yuan.

