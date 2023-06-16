Submit Photos/Videos
Upstate youth pastor faces more charges after allegedly videoing girls in shower

New Charges for Youth Pastor
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate youth pastor is facing additional charges after allegedly videoing girls in the shower of an Upstate church.

Deputies initially said 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield, who admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower in May of 2023, was charged with five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

According to newly released arrest warrants, admitted to recording and creating a digital file of one or more naked minors victim using the restroom and changing clothes in April, May and July of 2022.

Mayfield was additionally charged with three more counts of voyeurism and five more counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

MORE NEWS: Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

