Summer season brings months of events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer season in the CSRA brings events of all kind for everyone to enjoy and get the most out of their vacation.

Here are some upcoming events you can add to your calendar!

This weekend

Free-ish Art Show - The show is designed to intentionally create artistic space for the community to showcase its depth of black talent in the arts and to appreciate the continued contribution of art by African Americans to the American culture.

June 16 - 7 p.m.

Paranormal Cirque 3 - For the first time in Augusta see the new R-rated horror circus located at the Augusta Mall Parking Lot

June 16 – 7:30 p.m.

June 17 – 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

June 18 – 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Augusta Fire Boot Drive - The Augusta Fire Department will host a Boot Drive to benefit the Burn Foundation. You can drop off donations at the Augusta Mall and the Wal-Mart on Wrightsboro Road.

June 17 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Game Day - Epic Youth presents a day with a game truck, food and more at the Mosaic Church.

June 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Juneteenth Mega Festival - Vision2020 and Beyond will host its 3rd festival with vendors, Black Business Expo, Southern soul food, music, performances, James Brown Tribute, Kids Zone and more. Located at 23 Bogus Hill, North Augusta.

June 17 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Day Festival

June 17 - 6 to 10 p.m. Southern Soul concert and Backyard dance party

Downtown Warrenton Juneteenth Celebration - Vendors, program, raffle, fashion show, kids activities, grill off, bake sale and more.

June 17 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Augusta Parade, 2nd annual Drumline Stick-off - The parade will begin at 13th Street and Broad Street, and the Drumline Stick-off begins at 1:30pm at the James Brown Arena parking lot.

June 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Saluda County Juneteenth Celebration - The family, public event will educate, entertain attendees and will include exhibits, events, food and merchandise vendors, genealogy and more.

June 17 -10 a.m.

Wild Woods Fest - The first Wild Woods Fest at the Back to Nature Garden Center including a night of music, lights, vendors and more for an immersive celebration of summer.

June 17 - 5 p.m.

Savannah River Brewing Company Adoption event - Go get a drink and meet some adoptable kitties from Roxy’s Second Hope.

June 17 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Shepeard Community blood drive for teen injured in Aiken Walmart shooting - The family of Ashton Rickard, 13, is asking the community to help by donating blood at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, in Aiken. The drive will be held in the gym at the church’s family life center.

June 17 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Augusta Festival - Band of Brothers Augusta is excited to announce the 7th Annual Juneteenth Augusta located at the Augusta Common.

June 19 - Noon to 9 p.m.

Kid-friendly

Summer of Coding - Join Alex for a fun filled summer of coding with Minecraft Education. Alex will use block code and Python to teach a fun lesson. Ages 8+. This course will have a new lesson each week, but the same class will be taught on both Tuesday and Thursday.

June 22, 29

Celebrations

Augusta Pride

June 23-25

Pride Night Out - Savannah River Brewing Company will host trivia, silent auction, drag show, food, music and more.

June 20 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Beats on Broad: The Rainbow Party - Bring your friends and family for a night full of performances at the Augusta Common.

June 23 - 6 p.m.

Augusta Pride Parade - The parade will line up on Jones Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. We will march from Jones Street; south on 11th Street to Broad Street; east on Broad Street; north on 8th Street. Marchers should continue on to the Festival grounds from Reynolds Street while floats can return to Jones Street for cleanup.

June 24 - 10 a.m.

City of Aiken Juneteenth celebrations -

Juneteenth Paint and Sip - June 20

Freedom Day Cocktails and Conversations - June 21

Juneteenth Greek Night - June 22

Juneteenth Movie Night - June 23

Juneteenth Festival at Founders Park

June 24 - Noon to 2 p.m.

Summer Solstice - A celebration of the Augusta River Region at Savannah River Brewing Company and as a tribute to the joys of summer camp.

June 24 - 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Street Scenes performance - The Aiken Department of Public Safety and Applied Theatre Center will present Street Scenes, a show on critical issues such as: guns, drugs, and violence. The show will be held at the South Aiken High School Auditorium.

June 24 - 6 p.m.

Outdoor Adventures

Food Truck Friday - Head over to Evans Towne Center Park for live music, food and beverage vendors and more!

June 23 - 6 to 9 p.m.

July 28 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Heart of Augusta Tour, Cycle the Soul City - Cycle with Bike Bike Baby and experience the highlights of Augusta. You will explore the downtown core to discover amazing public art, historic sites, flavorful restaurants, local businesses, and the fingerprints of the Godfather of Soul.

Eco Explorers, Citizen Scientists - Become a scientist at Phinizy Swamp Center and Nature park.

Charity events

5th Annual Knock Out the Need Book Bag Drive - Augusta Boxing Club will be giving away book bags, supplies, food and beverages.

July 29 - 9 a.m.

Indoor fun

Summer movie series at the Columbia County Library- Different movies every Wednesday during Summer Learning. Get a break from the afternoon heat with a free movie.

Skateland of Augusta

Bartender for a Day - Experiment the craft of making cocktails with renowned Augusta bartender. The demonstration includes hands-on education while making three different drinks.

Time Detectives, Augusta Museum of History - Help the Augusta Museum of History foil the plot of Reggie Racoon and his band of mischievous malcontents to restore the spacetime continuum.

Mystery at the Morris - As you tour this one-of-a-kind collection of Southern Art or by Southern artists watch out for a rogue “journalist,” as they try to reveal the mystery.

Promenade and Paint - You’ll first take a guided stroll through downtown Augusta stopping to appreciate the public art sculptures, murals, and art projects like Art the Box which turns a traffic box into a work of art.

The Curated Palette - In this behind-the-scenes experience, you’ll engage with the curators of the Westobou Gallery and learn the ins and outs of selecting art for the gallery.

Canal to Cloth, A Day at the Mill - In this one of a kind experience, you’ll see how the canal still generates power for Augusta today and plays a crucial role in the community of the river region.

Augusta’s Black Caddies - You will learn about the lives of the caddies, you’ll hear their highs and lows both on and off the golf course. And you get a chance to meet a living legend, ask him questions, and enjoy a lunch together.

Tea with mother of President Woodrow Wilson - Meet her in her home and learn about the Wilson family.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.