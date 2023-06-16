Recording of local S.C. senator raises legal questions on lawmakers

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe released a recording he claims to be of state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield).

In that recording, Massey allegedly states there is “vote swapping” in the S.C. House of Representatives during judicial elections.

The concept of vote swapping, akin to quid pro quo, is illegal. Pascoe explained the law to the crowd before playing the clip.

Here is the full recording, along with Pascoe’s commentary:

Pascoe stressed he is not accusing Massey of doing anything illegal. In the recording, Massey states he dislikes the practice of vote swapping but questions the ability to prevent it given the current system of lawmakers electing judges.

Pascoe told the crowd Thursday he received the recording from a lawyer and it was of Massey in April 2020.

A spokesperson for the S.C. GOP Senate was given the recording. That spokesperson has not yet provided a comment.

Pascoe played the clip for a bipartisan group of lawmakers, citizens, and law enforcement as part of his ongoing campaign to pressure state leaders into judicial selection reform. He pointed to Massey’s comments about appearing to be open to judicial selection.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg County), Rep. Joe White (R-Newberry Co.), and Rep. Russell Ott (D-Calhoun Co.) were all in attendance. All denied having seen any overt vote swapping.

Ott said he’d defer to the senator on what he meant, but conceded the nature of the chamber is built off “human nature.”

“There might be a hope that if I go along with someone and do for them what they want me to do that maybe when I ask them to vote for me, there will be a willingness to do that,” Ott said.

Pascoe went back and forth about how he views the vote-swapping comment throughout the evening, preferring to focus on Massey’s judicial reform comments.

He initially told the crowd that Attorney General Alan Wilson should look into the comments.

Shortly after, he changed his mind.

“You’re putting me on the spot about what would I do. I think we’re making too big an issue of him saying that,” he said.

After the meeting, he again changed course.

“I think it would be worth a least a phone call to ask him,” he said.

He said he doesn’t think any crimes have been committed, but then said he wasn’t sure.

WIS also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office and Speaker of the House Murrell Smith (R-Sumter County).

