Parents prepare for possible delay in N. Augusta school opening

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A possible delay with North Augusta’s newest school could affect hundreds of students.

The Aiken County School District says back-order supply issues and the weather may delay the opening of Highland Springs Middle School.

With this being the first short summer of year-round school for Aiken County, there are only about six weeks left until the new year begins.

School leaders say they’re still pushing to start on July 25.

But there’s a backup plan in case Highland Springs students need to go to a temporary campus.

Sixth-graders would go to North Augusta Middle School with their own hallway.

Upperclassmen would report to the second floor of Aiken Tech’s 100 Building and other areas across the campus before college students start their year.

And Paul Knox Middle School would host special programs in a self-contained classroom.

All of this is leaving some parents with questions.

“Transitioning, starting the school year out at a different campus, you know it does add an extra something to it,” said parent Melissa Cole. “You know, it’s just one of those situations, you make the best of what you have and we’ll move on from there.”

It could be a disappointment for her son, a rising eighth-grader, who could start his school year in temporary borrowed space at Aiken Tech.

“I feel like is a great solution for the seventh- and eighth-graders,” Cole said. “It’s convenient. And, you know, I’ve already told him, it’s like, in the future, you’ll probably take classes there anyway. Because there’s a lot of programs that interest you. So it’s well, you know, get to see the campus.”

Although it’s frustrating, Cole is glad the district communicated what’s happening.

“The fact that they went out and communicated to affected families first, before it went public, everyone just, you know, it just felt respectful to be spoken to as a parent to let us know,” she said, “so we’re not blindsided by anything.”

Principal Paige Day says the district hopes the backup plan is nothing more than a plan.

“It’s really, really beautiful,” Cole said of the new school, calling the interior “very thoughtfully laid out.”

“It’s just exciting to be part of building a new campus and a new, you know, environment community,” she said.

She’s ready, no matter what.

“I’ve already emailed the principal and said, ‘You know, I can help with PTO. What do you need? And so, you know, we can model for our kids that we work hard, we put something into it and, you know, we have a good attitude about, you know, unexpected events,” she said.

