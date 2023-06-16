Military families need more help with housing, Ossoff says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – For more than a decade, our I-TEAM has been exposing problems with military housing on post at Fort Gordon.

For years, we’ve shown you images of raw sewage dripping from the ceiling and mold so serious it’s made families sick.

Our investigation made it all the way to Washington, where Sen. Jon Ossoff used it as part of his own Senate investigation.

Now, Ossoff is joining forces with Republican Sen. Tom Tillis of North Carolina to help give families more choices when it comes to housing off-post.

Friday, in a news conference via Zoom, he said it’s time to rework how much money the Department of Defense gives service members every month for their basic allowance for housing, or BAH.

“The BAH is calculated using a very rigid and antiquated formula but doesn’t give the Pentagon the kind of discretion that they need to look at a local housing market, look at the housing stock in that local housing market, and accommodate the real cost of housing for military service members,” Ossoff said.

On top of the allowance being too low, he explained many communities are in the midst of a housing crisis that, in turn, also doesn’t allow the allowance to stretch as as far as it should.

The result, he says, is families either can’t afford to live off post at all or face commutes as long as 45 minutes.

“We want to give these junior service members the flexibility they deserve to be able to choose and afford high standard housing while they serve our nation,” Ossoff said.

He stresses it’s not just the right thing to do; he says it’s about the safety of our country.

“Quality of life for junior enlisted personnel is directly linked to the military’s capacity to recruit and retain talented young people in the armed forces. And right now, the Department of Defense is having difficulty meeting their recruiting targets,” Ossoff said. “If we don’t have recruitment and retention of the talented young people who want to serve, then it puts our national security at risk.”

When our I-TEAM asked how much this could cost, Ossoff told us he would have his team follow up and get us a financial analysis when he could.

He says he hopes a new basic allowance for housing formula will advance as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Senate is set to consider it later this year, and our I-TEAM will keep you posted.

