Juneteeth celebrations getting underway across CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juneteeth is coming up on Monday, but some of our counties are taking time before the weekend to set up for the celebrations.

We checked in with organizers of North Augusta’s festival, which will be Saturday.

They came out Friday to build the main set and a special VIP porch for guests to enjoy at The Landing on Bogus Hill off Edgefield Road.

All the money for the supplies came from SRP Park as one of the main sponsors.

One of the organizers says this celebration aims to lift up Black culture.

“We celebrate our Black businesses. We a Black business expo. We always have our dignitaries here,” Natonia Tillman said. “We’ll have great food. We do celebrate soul food and the amazing food that comes from Black, from our culture and from our heritage. Also, we’ll have gospel because we always know that gospel. We use gospel as, you know, just our our staple. And so we’ll have a great gospel fest.”

The Juneteenth event will take place at The Landing not too far away from Exit 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Juneteenth celebrations across the CSRA

Juneteenth Mega Festival - Vision2020 and Beyond will host its 3rd festival with vendors, Black Business Expo, Southern soul food, music, performances, James Brown Tribute, Kids Zone and more. Located at 23 Bogus Hill, North Augusta.

June 17 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Day Festival

June 17 - 6 to 10 p.m. Southern Soul concert and Backyard dance party

Downtown Warrenton Juneteenth Celebration - Vendors, program, raffle, fashion show, kids activities, grill off, bake sale and more.

June 17 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Augusta Parade, 2nd annual Drumline Stick-off - The parade will begin at 13th Street and Broad Street, and the Drumline Stick-off begins at 1:30pm at the James Brown Arena parking lot.

June 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Saluda County Juneteenth Celebration - The family, public event will educate, entertain attendees and will include exhibits, events, food and merchandise vendors, genealogy and more.

June 17 -10 a.m.

Juneteenth Augusta Festival - Band of Brothers Augusta is excited to announce the 7th Annual Juneteenth Augusta located at the Augusta Common.

June 19 - Noon to 9 p.m.

City of Aiken Juneteenth celebrations

Juneteenth Paint and Sip - June 20

Freedom Day Cocktails and Conversations - June 21

Juneteenth Greek Night - June 22

Juneteenth Movie Night - June 23

Juneteenth Festival at Founders Park

June 24 - Noon to 2 p.m.

