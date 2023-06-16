It’s back to school for Herschel Walker

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 40 years after he left for the profits of professional football, Herschel Walker is back at the University of Georgia (UGA).

The UGA registrar’s office confirmed to Atlanta News First on Friday that Walker is taking summer courses at the school.

In 1983, Walker left UGA as a junior to sign with the New Jersey Generals of the then-iteration of the United States Football League (USFL), a team owned by Donald Trump. The former Heisman Trophy winner spent three years with the USFL before the league folded, then went onto play for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He retired with the Cowboys, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Trump recruited Walker to enter Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Walker has been largely out of the public spotlight since his loss to Warnock, which saw Ebenezer Baptist Church’s senior pastor defeat Walker by a 51-percent-to-49-percent margin.

Georgia’s Senate race drew national attention, and was as a battleground for control of the world’s most exclusive legislative chamber.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

