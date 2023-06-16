Submit Photos/Videos
GOP candidate Desantis plans campaign stop in North Augusta

When he came to South Carolina a couple of weeks ago, Ron DeSantis didn't make it to the CSRA. But he'll be paying a visit next week.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The presidential campaign will swing through the CSRA next week.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is coming to North Augusta.

He’s expected to campaign at the Riverview Park Activities Center from 2-4 p.m. Thursday.

Desantis is one of many candidates running for the Republican nomination in the next presidential election.

He already made one campaign visit to South Carolina a couple of weeks ago, starting his day in the Lowcountry and wrapping up in the Upstate.

And in between, he stopped in the Midlands for what his campaign described as a “fireside chat” in Lexington County.

On that visit, DeSantis touted what he views as conservative accomplishments of his administration in Florida – naming the passage of permitless gun carry, expansion of universal school choice and private-school voucher programs, and, recently, enacting a six-week abortion ban.

