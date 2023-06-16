Submit Photos/Videos
GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office

The GBI arrested and charged an officer with the Thomson Police Department for alleged violation of oath of office.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
On May 20, the Thomson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident on the 500 block of Knox Street in Thomson.

Angelika McDonald, 40, of Augusta, is charged with violation of oath of office, false statements and writings, and tampering with evidence.

On May 20, the Thomson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident on the 500 block of Knox Street in Thomson.

Officials say while off duty, McDonald was at the block party when the shooting occurred.

McDonald left the shooting scene and was later called to duty to assist with the incident, according to authorities.

Investigators say McDonald provided false information to agents about the incident. The investigation also shows that McDonald provided instructions to a witness on how to conceal evidence in the case, according to authorities.

GBI agents say McDonald did not fire a weapon during the shooting.

McDonald is currently booked at the McDuffie County Jail.

