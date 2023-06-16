Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet start for a few locations this morning, drier and warmer weather is expected for your Friday afternoon and Father’s Day weekend. Today and Saturday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday with afternoon rain chances around 20% but overall a nice weekend with seasonal temps is expected. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chances will remain high through most of next week. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the mid to low 80s with muggy conditions. Right now it’s looking like a few of those storms on Monday could be on the stronger side and we are monitoring the threat for minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

