Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Highs becoming more seasonal near 90 this weekend. Rain chances stay isolated to widely scattered through Father’s Day.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a few isolated storms this afternoon but all is dry as of 7 pm and we’ll stay dry as we continue through this evening. Temps will stay mild in the 70s through 11 pm before cooling back to the mid and upper 60s for tomorrow morning.

Saturday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s with an isolated afternoon storm chance. We will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday with afternoon rain chances around 20% but overall a nice weekend with seasonal temps is expected. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chances will remain high through most of next week as an area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jetstream. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the upper 70s to low 80s with muggy conditions. We are monitoring the threat of minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall, we could end up seeing between 2-4 inches of rainfall by Friday afternoon. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

