‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity is ready for purchase

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Lincoln County, there is a veteran-owned small-batch brewery that is selling a 16-month wall calendar featuring some of the best dad bods around.

They received a lot of attention for this charity venture.

Back Paddle Brewing is launching a new calendar, and it’s all about the dads. You can now get your dad bod calendar.

In case you didn’t know, the term “dad bod” is a male body type that’s best described as “softly round”.

Each calendar is $20. A part of the proceeds will go toward a local nonprofit.

In May, we stopped by to ask what it takes to make the cut.

Kyle says Back Paddle Brewing likes trying new and different ideas, and he knows having a calendar full of shirtless guys would be different.

“Usually you’re thinking calendars, you’re thinking nature photos or swimsuit edition. We’re spinning it on its head. We’re getting a little bit of nature. We’re getting a little bit of a different sort of swimsuit going on.,” he said.

McCloud says a team of ladies evaluated the pictures over wine to decide who made the calendar.

