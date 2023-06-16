Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office offers reward for information in 2016 homicide

Daniel Phalon Triplett, 25, was found dead on H. Berol Road and Middleground Road on December...
Daniel Phalon Triplett, 25, was found dead on H. Berol Road and Middleground Road on December 28, 2016.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information in a 2016 homicide case.

Daniel Phalon Triplett, 25, was found dead on H. Berol Road and Middleground Road on December 28, 2016, by two Georgia DNR workers, according to officials.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder.

Investigators say he had been shot.

Anyone with information on this case, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-2133.

