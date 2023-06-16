Submit Photos/Videos
‘Before I leave this world, I want to marry you’: Wedding day brings joy, tragedy

Calvin Riddick and his partner China saw overwhelming support from people here when word got out they were hoping to get married as China was battling cancer.
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A race to their wedding day became a race against time for a local couple.

Calvin Riddick and his partner China saw overwhelming support from people here when word got out they were hoping to get married while China was battling stage four cancer.

“We hit it off like, boom, you know,” Riddick said. “But like I say, we never was apart from that day on.”

When he and China met almost five years ago, it was a done deal for him – love at first sight.

But love has its challenges, as many couples know.

In 2015, China beat breast cancer.

“She had rang the bell at the cancer center and she was fine,” Riddick said.

But on Thanksgiving last year, it came back.

This time, it was already in stage 4.

“I bawled and, you know,” Riddick said. “I lost it and I was in denial.”

China went into hospice care.

Riddick says she was a trooper. But if there was one last thing she wanted to do, it was to solidify her love for Riddick.

“She was like, ‘Well, before I leave this world, I want to marry you,’” Riddick said.

“We didn’t want to have no shotgun and go to the magistrate. … We want to have a real wedding.”

That’s when the hospice team went to work.

“It’s like every day she called me and she was like, ‘Well, this business wants to help with this.’ Another business wants to help and it’s like, every day,” Riddick said.

Businesses across Augusta like Wife Saver and Metro Diner handled the food bill.

Windsor Jewelers took care of the rings.

Flowers on Broad handled the flowers, and the Augusta Marriott provided the hotel space.

“I was excited/nervous all the way up to the time that I got the phone call,” Riddick said.

China passed away in her wedding dress, ready to marry Riddick on the day of their wedding.

He’s thankful for the businesses that stepped up to give her the wedding she always deserved.

“I don’t think she could have been any happier,” he said.

