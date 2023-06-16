Aiken business holds ‘Cards for Ashton’ event for Walmart shooting victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than a week since a 13-year-old was wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Aiken.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from the community and around the country for Ashton Rickard, from fundraisers to blood drives and even get-well cards, and Thursday was no different.

The owner of Soulshine Yoga and Wellness hosted ‘Cards for Ashton’, giving people the chance to either make a card or even leave a note.

While Aiken still struggles to make sense of what happened, they are choosing to respond with love. Sometimes love comes in the smallest of ways, like a simple handwritten note.

“‘Dear Ashton, day by day, hope you’re on the way to feeling better. Heard you went home tonight, so awesome. Sending you all the love and prayers for your recovery,’” said Dawn Billeci in her card.

Complete strangers are drawing color into darkness.

“Maybe something in one of those cards or more than one of those cards speaks to them and kind of resonates in their heart a little bit,” said Billeci.

Sometimes a little note can mean the world.

“What is the intention behind sending somebody a get-well card? It’s to let them know you’re thinking of them and to lift their spirits up and it really was just as simple as that,” said Billeci.

Something as simple as picking up a pen can go a long way.

“I think that people are just looking for a way to help and be supportive and trying to figure out what the family is going to need right now. They’re going to need prayers,” she said.

Sealed in each envelope is a message of hope.

“You’re supported by so many people whose lives have been touched by your bravery. Wishing you much happiness, and a full recovery with blessings beyond your wildest dreams. Love and prayers from so many people,” said Billeci. “There are people you never even met praying for you. People all over the community are talking about you and what a brave, kind, beautiful girl you are. And don’t let anybody put that light out.”

Ashton was sent home from the hospital Thursday.

On Saturday, there will be a blood drive at Mercy Church in Aiken starting at noon. Also, on Saturday at both Vikki’s A Unique Boutique locations in Aiken, 25 percent of sales will go to Ashton and her family.

