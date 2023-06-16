Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

$8,000 raised at McCormick County Sheriff’s Office golf tournament

1st Annual McCormick County Sheriff’s Office Golf Tournament
1st Annual McCormick County Sheriff’s Office Golf Tournament(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office held its first golf tournament at the Tara Golf Club in Savannah Lakes Village.

On June 12, 96 golfers participated in a Captain’s Choice format. More than $8,000 was presented to the sheriff’s office for special operations equipment.

They sent thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers for the event.

MORE | ‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity is ready for purchase

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was fatally shot on June 15, 2023, in the 200 block of Old Friar Road in Aiken County.
Details emerge on Aiken County slaying of 23-year-old man
This Georgia house was destroyed by a storm on June 14, 2023.
Storm spares lives but not property as it sweeps across Georgia
From left: Augusta's Spanish American War monument, Masonic monument and Paine College founding...
Vandals strike 3 historic monuments in downtown Augusta
University Parkway accident
Driver taken to hospital after tractor accident in Aiken
Isaiah Jones, 11, and Ja’Marion Sales, 12
Richmond County deputies locate 11-, 12-year-old boys

Latest News

CSRA continues to feel the strain of food insecurity
Jon Ossoff
Military families need more help with housing, Ossoff says
Master's Table soup kitchen
Volunteers struggle to fight rising tide of hunger in CSRA
What the Tech: How to avoid fake ads on Facebook