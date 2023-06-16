$8,000 raised at McCormick County Sheriff’s Office golf tournament
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office held its first golf tournament at the Tara Golf Club in Savannah Lakes Village.
On June 12, 96 golfers participated in a Captain’s Choice format. More than $8,000 was presented to the sheriff’s office for special operations equipment.
They sent thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers for the event.
