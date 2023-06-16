1 person died after crash in Saluda County

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on Martin Luther King Ave in Saluda County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on May 21 around 8:50 p.m.

A 2004 Ford sedan was traveling west on Hazzard Circle when they traveled through the intersection, crossing over Martin Luther King Ave. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, where it struck a ditch, trash cans, and two homes.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they died on Tuesday.

There is no identification on the victim at this time.

The crash is under investigation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol

